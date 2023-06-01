Tony Pollard Says He’s Ahead Of Schedule In Ankle Rehab, Plans To Be Ready For Camp

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard said he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab of a fractured ankle suffered in the playoff loss to the 49ers, per Calvin Watkins.

Pollard adds his goal is to be ready for the start of training camp later this summer.

Ankle injuries can be tricky, but that didn’t stop the Cowboys from using the franchise tag on Pollard this offseason, and it appears their confidence was well-placed so far.

The two sides have until July 17 to work out an extension, otherwise Pollard has to play out the season on the tag at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed. He’s already signed the tag as well.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.