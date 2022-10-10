Torn ACL Confirmed For 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers have confirmed via MRI that starting CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL.

It’s a big hit to a 49ers defense that was playing really well, including Moseley. He had a pick-six in Sunday’s win before going down with an injury. He’s also in a contract year.

Expect San Francisco to place Moseley on injured reserve shortly.

Moseley, 26, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers.

In 2022, Moseley appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and five pass deflections.