Torn ACL Confirmed For Jets S Chuck Clark

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have confirmed S Chuck Clark tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

ACLs are usually an injury that can be diagnosed pretty quickly and definitively, so this is not a big surprise.

The Jets have already signed veteran S Adrian Amos to replace Clark.

Clark, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

In 2022, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 101 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 safety out of 88 qualifying players.