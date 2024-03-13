TRADE: 49ers Acquiring DT Maliek Collins From Texans

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are trading DT Maliek Collins to the 49ers on Wednesday.

Schefter reports San Francisco is trading a seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for Collins.

Collins, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Nebraska. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal last offseason.

In 2023, Collins appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defense.