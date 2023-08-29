TRADE: Broncos Trading For Saints K Wil Lutz

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are trading for Saints veteran K Wil Lutz.

The move reunites Lutz with Broncos HC Sean Payton and solves Denver’s issues at kicker.

Per Mike Klis, Denver sent a 2024 seventh-round selection to the Saints for Lutz.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, the starting job goes to undrafted rookie K Blake Grupe, who had been pushing Lutz hard for the job this summer.

Lutz, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he played out his rookie contract in New Orleans. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2022 and was set to make the same in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2022, Lutz appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 31 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) to go along with 33 of 33 extra point tries (100 percent).