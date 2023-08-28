TRADE: Chargers Dealing K Dustin Hopkins To Browns

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are trading K Dustin Hopkins to the Browns.

Adam Schefter adds the Browns are giving up a 2025 seventh-round pick for Hopkins.

The veteran Hopkins had been competing with K Cameron Dicker for Los Angeles’ starting job but injuries had held him back in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Browns spent a fourth-round pick on K Cade York last year but his rookie year inconsistency followed him into this preseason.

Hopkins, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was eventually cut loose.

After his release from Washington, Hopkins then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. He signed a three-year extension in 2022 but missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in five games for the Chargers and converted nine of 10 field goal attempts (90 percent) and all 12 extra points.