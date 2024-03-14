TRADE: Commanders Dealing QB Sam Howell To Seahawks

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are trading QB Sam Howell to the Seahawks.

The full details, per Schefter:

Seattle gets: Howell, 4th (No. 102), 6th (No. 179)

Washington gets: 3rd (No. 78), 5th (No. 152)

This is a strong deal for Washington after it became clear they were probably moving on from Howell. The Commanders signed QB Marcus Mariota as their new backup this week and will likely draft a starter at No. 2 overall.

The Seahawks needed a new backup quarterback behind Geno Smith after losing Drew Lock, and Howell gives them a prospect with perhaps some upside for the future.

Howell, 23, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

He is in the third year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2023, Howell appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He added 48 carries for 263 yards and five touchdowns.