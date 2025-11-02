Trade Deadline Rumors: Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig, sources believe the Bengals are unlikely to trade DE Trey Hendrickson regardless of the Week 9 result. However, LB Logan Wilson and CB Cam Taylor-Britt are viewed as different stories.
Browns
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that Browns DE Myles Garrett is not getting traded, despite the team receiving calls. One source told Russini: “He’s a Brown and will remain a Brown.”
Ravens
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Ravens are among the teams that have shown interest in adding edge rushers ahead of the trade deadline.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Ravens have been searching for a cornerback.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Ravens are exploring a trade for a front-seven player.
Steelers
- Jordan Schultz says the Steelers are looking for a wide receiver and anything on the defensive side of the ball ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reports the Steelers are looking to trade for a receiver.
