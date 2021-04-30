Trade Details: Patriots Move Up To Select Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Patriots agreed to a trade with the Bengals to move up and select Alabama DT Christian Barmore in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via Field Yates:
Patriots
- No. 38 (Barmore)
Bengals
- No. 46
- No. 122
- No. 139
Barmore, 21, was a one-year starter at Alabama. He was a second-team All-American selection as a redshirt sophomore.
Barmore is projected to sign a four-year $8,522,242 rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $3,557,994.
Lance Zierlein compares Barmore to Marcell Dareus.
In two years at Alabama, Barmore appeared in 22 games and recorded 63 total tackles, including 15.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.
