Trade Details: Patriots Move Up To Select Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Patriots agreed to a trade with the Bengals to move up and select Alabama DT Christian Barmore in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Field Yates:

Patriots

No. 38 (Barmore)

Bengals

No. 46

No. 122

No. 139

Barmore, 21, was a one-year starter at Alabama. He was a second-team All-American selection as a redshirt sophomore.

Barmore is projected to sign a four-year $8,522,242 rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $3,557,994.

Lance Zierlein compares Barmore to Marcell Dareus.

In two years at Alabama, Barmore appeared in 22 games and recorded 63 total tackles, including 15.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.