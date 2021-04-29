Trade Details: Eagles Trade Up To Select Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

The Eagles agreed to a trade with the Cowboys to move up and select WR DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Eagles

No. 10 (DeVonta Smith)

Cowboys

No. 12

No. 84

Smith, 22, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy.

Smith is projected to sign a four-year, $20,141,391 rookie contract that includes a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

Lance Zierlein compares Smith to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley.

During his four-year college career at Alabama, Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns to go along with six rushing yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 237 punt return yards and a touchdown.