Trade Details: Eagles Trade Up To Select Georgia DT Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded the 10th overall pick to the Bears to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Eagles get:

No. 9 (Jalen Carter)

Bears get:

No. 10 (first-round)

2024 (fourth-round)

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.