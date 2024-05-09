NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Jordan Morgan, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles raved about rookie WR Rome Odunze‘s work ethic and his ability to come down with the ball in contested situations. Poles envisions Odunze lining up all over the field.

“Man, I don’t know where to start with that guy. First of all, a human being, what a great guy. Work ethic, just blue collar in the way he goes about things. But as a receiver, he can line [up] anywhere: inside, outside. You love his ability to finish in contested situations. Plays strong, plays big, run-after-catch is very good. He’s a punt returner as well. I mean, the kid’s just put time in and he got better and better every single year and he’s a winner. He can impact the game at any moment. If you’re at quarterback, and you’re in doubt, you want to just go give a guy an opportunity to go finish, he’s your guy. He’s done that consistently,” Poles said, via Bears Wire.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said moving Alex McGough from quarterback to wide receiver will help his chances of sticking on the roster.

“He’s a really athletic guy,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He spent a lot of time on the scout team running receiver routes, and he did such a great job. We feel like he’s such a talented athlete, why not give him a chance there? He’s a smart guy, works his tail off. I think he can contribute on (special teams) as well. We felt like that might be his best chance here.”

Jordan Morgan

Packers rookie OL Jordan Morgan will begin his career protecting QB Jordan Love‘s blindside at left tackle.

“I was out there today at left tackle,” Morgan said, via Around The NFL. “I’m trying to show that I’m a true left tackle and show I’ll be out there on the edge to protect the quarterback.”

Morgan came into the draft with less-than-average arm length for the tackle position. He’s looking to prove his naysayers wrong and stick at that position.

“I get that a lot – the short arms stuff,” Morgan said. “It’s like you obviously haven’t watched film. I use them pretty well. I move people off the ball. I pass set really well, protect the quarterback. You see the stats. That doesn’t bother me, though. I’m just gonna prove everybody wrong.”

He added that his arm length has never impacted him and he performed as one of the best left tackles in the country last year at Arizona.

“I just didn’t care about arm length,” Morgan said when asked how he found a way to perform without prototypical reach. “I mean I didn’t really think it was a big deal coming into college and hearing about it. They put me at left tackle, they thought I was a great left tackle, and sure enough I was.“