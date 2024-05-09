Bears Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears have officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts on Thursday ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed Troy CB Reddy Steward B.C. OT Theo Benedet Illinois DT Keith Randolph James Madison DE Jamree Kromah UCLA LB Carl Jones Howard RB Ian Wheeler Kentucky TE Brendan Bates Louisiana WR Peter LeBlanc

Reed, 24, began his college career at Southern Illinois before transferring to West Florida and then Western Kentucky. He was named the C-USA Newcomer of the Year and Second-team All-CUSA in 2022.

Reed wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago.

In his six college seasons, Reed appeared in 52 games and has a record of 38-14 in those games. He completed 1,077 of his 1,211 passes (59.3 percent) for 14,488 yards, 138 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He also rushed 220 times for 636 yards (2.9 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.