Trade Details: Jets Trade Up To Select Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson

The Jets agreed to a trade with the Titans to move up and select Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Jets get:

No. 26

No. 101 (fourth round)

Titans get:

No. 35 (second round)

No. 69 (third round)

No. 163 (fifth round)

Johnson, 23, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

During his senior season at Florida State, Johnson recorded 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 12 games.