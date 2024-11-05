TRADE: Packers Trading OLB Preston Smith To Steelers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are acquiring Packers OLB Preston Smith in a trade.

Matt Schneidman reports the Steelers will give up a 2025 seventh-round pick for Smith.

Smith’s name had come up a couple of times ahead of the trade deadline as potentially a candidate to be on the move, but it’s still interesting to see the Packers trade away a notable edge rusher while they have a winning record.

From Pittsburgh’s side of things, this adds more teeth to an already toothsome pass rush.

Smith, 31, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.