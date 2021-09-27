TRADE: Panthers Trading TE Dan Arnold & 3rd-Rd Pick For Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson & 5th-Rnd Pick

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are trading for some cornerback help, landing CB C.J. Henderson from the Jaguars.

Rapoport says Carolina is giving up TE Dan Arnold and a third-round pick. The Panthers are also getting a fifth back from Jacksonville.

Henderson’s name had come up in trade rumors during training camp even though he was just a first-round pick last year, so it’s clear a fresh start was best for both him and the team.

Carolina had a major need at cornerback after losing their first-round pick this year, Jaycee Horn, to a broken foot. Meanwhile, the Jaguars also had a major need at tight end that was exacerbated by injuries.

Henderson, 22, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in last year’s draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Henderson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 36 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and six passes defended.

Arnold, 26, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. Unfortunately, New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers.

In 2021, Arnold has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught seven passes for 84 yards receiving and no touchdowns.