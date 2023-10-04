TRADE: Patriots Trading For Chargers CB J.C. Jackson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are trading for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, bringing him back to New England where his career started.

The deal is for a late-round pick swap in 2025, with the Patriots sending a sixth and getting back a seventh, per Albert Breer. Tom Pelissero also reports the Chargers are paying most of Jackson’s salary this year to facilitate the deal.

The Patriots have had some issues at cornerback and clearly hope Jackson can revitalize his career once he’s back in the scheme that helped put him on the map in the first place.

Jackson was clearly on the outs in Los Angeles just a year after signing a major free agent deal. He was a healthy scratch in Week 3 and didn’t play in Week 4.

Jackson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded three total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.