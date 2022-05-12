TRADE: Patriots Trading QB Jarrett Stidham To Raiders

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots are working on a trade that will send QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders in exchange for a swap of late-round picks.

Tom Pelissero confirms the Raiders will send a sixth-round pick to the Patriots and get back a seventh.

The Patriots just drafted Bailey Zappe in the fourth round with designs on him being the backup and already have Brian Hoyer, which made Stidham extraneous as the fourth guy on the depth chart.

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels obviously knows Stidham well from their time in New England together and the Raiders could use help at backup quarterback.

Stidham, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

Stidham is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2020, Stidham appeared in five games for the Patriots and completed 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.