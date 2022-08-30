TRADE: Raiders Trading CB Trayvon Mullen To Cardinals

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are trading CB Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of roster cutdowns.

Ian Rapoport says the Cardinals traded a conditional seventh-round pick that can become a sixth based on playing time. He adds Mullen likely would have been cut otherwise.

Las Vegas is continuing to rid itself of failed draft picks from the previous regime, while Arizona is in dire straits at cornerback and was in need of reinforcements.

Mullen has missed most of camp with an injury and appeared to be passed up on the depth chart.

Mullen, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

In 2021, Mullen appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 20 total tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.