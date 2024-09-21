Trade Rumors: Bears, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bryce Young, Miles Sanders

Bears
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Bears as a potential landing spot for Broncos DT D.J. Jones in his top trade candidates article. Graziano notes that Bears HC Matt Eberflus tends to stockpile defensive linemen.
- Graziano mentions that the Eagles as a potential team to watch in a trade for Broncos DT D.J. Jones along with the 49ers, Cowboys and Bengals.
- Graziano also mentions the Bears as a possible landing spot for Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari and Jets DE Haason Reddick.
Buccaneers
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari as a potential suit for the Buccaneers given Tampa Bay is in the playoff hunt and have recorded just two sacks through the opening two weeks.
- Graziano also mentions the 49ers as a possible landing spot for Jets DE Haason Reddick.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Panthers QB Bryce Young among the top potential trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline should Carolina decide they cannot fix Young’s issues as a quarterback.
- However, Graziano points out Young’s $10.13 million guaranteed over the next two years and the $12.3 million in dead money Carolina would incur as impediments toward a deal.
- Graziano lists the Dolphins as a potential landing spot for Young now that Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion creates some uncertainty around Miami over the short- and long-term.
- Graziano could also see the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks being interested in Young if he becomes available.
- Another trade candidate Graziano mentions for the Panthers is WR Diontae Johnson, who could be the “steal of the deadline” given his next team would only owe $3.5 million of his $7 million 2024 salary.
- Graziano mentions the Patriots as a potential suitor for Johnson after New England showed interest in 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk along with the Rams, Chiefs, Commanders, and Cowboys as other teams that could use receiver help.
- Miles Sanders is another candidate Graziano could see for the Panthers given they look like a safe bet to be sell-mode around the deadline.
- Graziano points out that Sanders has fallen behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart and Carolina drafted second-round Jonathon Brooks, who makes Sanders even more expendable once he returns from a knee injury.
- The Cowboys are a potential landing spot for Sanders given they never invested a lot into the running back spot in the offseason and have struggled in the run game thus far.
- Graziano also thinks Sanders makes sense on the Chiefs, Raiders, or Browns.
- Graziano tosses out the Panthers as a possible trade option for Broncos QB Zach Wilson.
