Trade Rumors: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Bills are considered buyers in the trade market and could be looking for running back help.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bills are “scanning the cornerback market” leading up to the trade deadline.

Jets

Jets RB Dalvin Cook admitted he was frustrated with his usage with the team.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That’s just anyway. And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh added that he believes Cook has looked better in recent weeks and thinks he and RB Breece Hall could be a good one-two punch.

“I do think he’s getting his legs underneath him and I do think he’s running better with more violence, and looking more like himself,” Saleh said. “So, hopefully, we can continue to springboard that. It could be a good one-two punch, obviously, with Dalvin and Breece.”

Jets DE Carl Lawson also addressed trade speculation, adding that he wants more opportunities to play.

“I definitely want to play and contribute. I know I can. I’ve proven that. Yeah, I always want to contribute, but right now I’m with the Jets, but I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year [seven sacks]…I’m a football player, not a cheerleader.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are not receiving trade calls for either EDGE Carl Lawson or RB Dalvin Cook.

Patriots