Trade Rumors: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Bills are considered buyers in the trade market and could be looking for running back help.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bills are “scanning the cornerback market” leading up to the trade deadline.
Jets
Jets RB Dalvin Cook admitted he was frustrated with his usage with the team.
“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That’s just anyway. And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”
Jets HC Robert Saleh added that he believes Cook has looked better in recent weeks and thinks he and RB Breece Hall could be a good one-two punch.
“I do think he’s getting his legs underneath him and I do think he’s running better with more violence, and looking more like himself,” Saleh said. “So, hopefully, we can continue to springboard that. It could be a good one-two punch, obviously, with Dalvin and Breece.”
Jets DE Carl Lawson also addressed trade speculation, adding that he wants more opportunities to play.
“I definitely want to play and contribute. I know I can. I’ve proven that. Yeah, I always want to contribute, but right now I’m with the Jets, but I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year [seven sacks]…I’m a football player, not a cheerleader.”
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are not receiving trade calls for either EDGE Carl Lawson or RB Dalvin Cook.
Patriots
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the feeling around the NFL is that the Patriots will trade EDGE Josh Uche.
- Mike Giardi reports that given his conversations with teams around the league, Uche is consistently mentioned as having the highest chance of being traded before the deadline.
- Patriots DT Christian Barmore was fined $12,913 for a hit on a quarterback.
- According to NFL Network, the Patriots have had trade talks involving DE Josh Uche.
- According to Albert Breer, the Patriots have been “sniffing around” to see what they could get for some players.
- Breer specifically mentions OL Mike Onwenu, S Kyle Dugger, and DE Josh Uche as some candidates to watch for New England.
- Regarding Onwenu, Breer believes he’s the least likely to be moved since it could hurt an already shaky offensive line.
- Another player Breer would be surprised to see traded is WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Breer considers Uche as the player most likely to be traded, given that he’ll likely be the most difficult to re-sign next year and could fetch a decent return.
- One other name to watch, per Breer, is veteran DB Jalen Mills.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said they’ve spoken to some of their impending free agents regarding contract extension: “We’ve talked to a number of players,” per Doug Kyed.
