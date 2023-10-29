Trade Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Commanders are listening to offers on Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
- According to Russini, Washington is looking for a second-round pick of either player, but has only received offers in the “third-round range.”
- Commanders OT Andrew Wylie was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- According to NFL Network, the Commanders have received trade calls regarding DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Washington currently has an offer for Sweat on the table.
- NFL teams have also inquired about deals for CB Kendall Fuller.
- Adam Schefter adds that teams have also inquired about a trade for DL Jonathan Allen, but Washington is not willing to move him and wouldn’t even entire the conversation.
- Commanders ownership has reportedly instructed the front office and the coaching staff to do what’s best for the team in terms of trades.
- Other potential trade candidates for the Commanders, according to Schefter, include QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Cody Barton and CB Kendall Fuller.
Cowboys
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Cowboys never called the Titans about a potential trade for RB Derrick Henry.
Giants
- Following Daniel Jones being ruled out from Week 8, Giants HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t comment when asked if Jones would play again after previously expressing assuredness that Jones would return, via Connor Hughes.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Giants are not trading RB Saquon Barkley.
- As for QB Daniel Jones, is not expected to miss the rest of the season with his neck injury and the Giants have no plans to place him on injured reserve.
- Russini says there’s a chance that Jones will play next week against the Raiders.
