Trade Rumors: Danielle Hunter, Eagles, Seahawks, Vikings

Eagles
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Eagles would like to make another trade and GM Howie Roseman has been “poking around at linebacker.”
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports mentions that the Eagles may not be done adding before the upcoming trade deadline.
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown on new S Kevin Byard: “I told him, ‘You’re a winner now. Things are done differently around here. But enjoy it and just get up to speed.’ “He’s a great player. He won’t have no trouble to adapt.” (Josh Tolentino)
Seahawks
- According to Albert Breer, the Seahawks were open to trading DE Darrell Taylor before Uchenna Nwosu was hurt.
- Breer adds that Seattle has been “sniffing around” on possibly adding an edge rusher and he expects the Seahawks to be active in the coming days.
Vikings
- According to NFL Network, the Vikings continue to get trade inquiries for DE Danielle Hunter, but it would take a “huge offer” for them to move him at the deadline.
- Vikings S Josh Metellus was fined $11,167 for unnecessary roughness.
