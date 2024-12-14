NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

With the injuries to RB Austin Ekeler and WR Noah Brown, opportunities have opened up for other receivers in the room. Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury commented on the talent at the position and praised third-round WR Luke McCaffrey for his willingness to do whatever is needed despite being low on the depth chart.

“It’s a loaded receiver room that there’s a bunch of guys that can do a bunch,” Kingsbury said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “I know they don’t get the notoriety that some people talk about, but the way they play, the way they perform, it’s been a good group for us.”

“Yeah, I mean he’s a talented young man, we’ve asked him to play inside and outside because he can handle it. And that’s a lot on a young player.He’s done everything we could have asked from him, but other guys have made plays and it’s just a crowded room right now.”

Cowboys

Because of the massive extensions to QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb and the likely extension for DE Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are probably going to have a second straight offseason where they are limited in how they can spend. Dallas owner Jerry Jones touched on this constraint and cited DE Chauncey Golston as an example of someone who might be playing themselves out of the Cowboys’ price range.

“I think we knew we were going to have a challenge [in 2024] and [2025],” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s going to be really, really tight. We still have some money left over from some guys who are not here today, and we’re going to have some other guys that won’t be here in the future that you’re still going to have their cap count.”

“Guys are getting opportunities and guys are going to continue to get opportunities. I think [defensive lineman] Chauncey Golston has really stepped up. He’s a free agent. I hate that because he’s played his best football on the last year of his contract. I don’t hate that for him; I hate it for us. Guys have stepped up and played well.”

Eagles

Regarding Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s comment about “passing” being what their offense needs to work on, OC Kellen Moore still thinks Brown works “really, really well” with Hurts and fellow offensive players like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith.

“I think they work each and every day together. It speaks to just how much work these guys put into this thing. Ultimately, everyone’s competitive. Everyone wants to help the team in every possible way,” Moore said, via Zach Berman. “For players it’s usually about their ability to perform and help the team in some capacity in that way. We’ve got a special group. I think they work really, really well together – A.J., Jalen, Saquon , Smitty, the whole group. When you spend each and every day around the building, you see these guys connecting, working in meetings, after meetings, in practice. We’ve got a special group, and we’re excited about the opportunities we have ahead.”

As for whether Brown and Hurts aren’t on the same page, Moore said there’s a natural ebb and flow to seasons.

“The flows of seasons. …It’s going to come up in many capacities throughout the season. Each and every week, you’re going to find something. It’s always a chance to kind of reset a little bit just to give ourselves opportunities to focus on the fundamentals, focus on the techniques,” Moore said, via Berman.

Moore reiterated they have an opportunity to “grow” from Week 14 and find ways to improve their offense.

“A lot of times as the season progresses, it comes down to details. For us, I think we’ve got great opportunities to grow through this. I don’t think anyone’s overreacting necessarily. I think it’s just a bunch of competitive guys who want to give themselves the best chance to help the team win and perform at their highest level. We’ve got a bunch of really good dudes. They all work really, really well together. I think that’s the beauty of it is we get to spend each and every day together doing this thing. I think we got the best of the best.”