Cowboys Signing Oregon WR Traeshon Holden

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys are signing UDFA WR Traeshon Holden out of Oregon.

Holden, 23, committed to Alabama out of Kissimmee, Florida but transferred to Oregon following three years with the Crimson Tide. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Holden appeared in 57 games and caught 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.