Trade Rumors: Hollywood Brown, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the 49ers are looking to acquire some players with edge rusher and cornerback being two positions to watch leading up to the trade deadline.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon wouldn’t commit to QB Kyler Murray playing this week if healthy enough.

“We’ll see,” Gannon said when asked if Murray would be active, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Ball jumps off of his hand, he’s explosive getting out of the pocket, he’s accurate. Got good command of the offense right now, and he threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Cardinals want WR Hollywood Brown to be part of their future, despite trade interest from other teams. Russini expects Brown to stay in Arizona.

to be part of their future, despite trade interest from other teams. Russini expects Brown to stay in Arizona. Cardinals TE Elijah Higgins was fined $4,167 for unnecessary roughness.

Rams

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Rams “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.

Rams DT Desjuan Johnson was fined $4,275 for unnecessary roughness.