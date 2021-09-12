Trade Talks Involving Deshaun Watson Could Pick Up Around Deadline

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that, barring a dramatic turn, Texans QB Deshaun Watson will be sidelined for the entire season in Houston.

According to Rapoport, there are some teams with interest in Watson including the Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Broncos among others. Rapoport says that the interest level in Watson could change around the trade deadline on Nov. 2, depending on how the season goes for teams.

Watson has a no-trade clause and “clearly has affection for Miami,” per Rapoport.

Beyond that, Rapoport mentions that Watson is dug in on his request to be traded and not play for Houston. However, the Texans are also dug in on waiting for a strong enough offer.

Houston has reportedly received “significant” offers for Watson over the course of the offseason, including ones with multiple first-round picks. However, Texans GM Nick Caserio did not deem this to be enough to trade a franchise quarterback in his prime, according to Rapoport.

Rapoport explains that taking draft picks now is tough from Houston’s standpoint because the team he goes to will get better with Watson playing quarterback and their draft picks will in turn be worth less. That’s why the offseason could make more sense, as they will know how valuable the picks are.

League sources have told Rapoport that unless new evidence emerging or new charges being filed against Watson, he won’t be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Rapoport doesn’t expect the 22 active civil lawsuits to be resolved by the 2022 NFL Draft, barring settlements.

We’ll have more regarding Watson as the news is available.