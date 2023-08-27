TRADE: Vikings Trading OL Vederian Lowe To Patriots

Jordan Schultz reports that the Vikings are trading OL Vederian Lowe to the Patriots on Sunday.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings receive a sixth-round pick from the Patriots in return for Lowe.

This is the second trade the Patriots have pulled off today after they sent RB Pierre Strong to the Browns for OL Tyrone Wheatley.

Lowe, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Minnesota.

Lowe has three years remaining on his rookie contract.

In 2022, Lowe appeared in four games for the Vikings, but did not make a start for them.