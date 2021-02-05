Trevor Lawrence Undergoing Shoulder Surgery To Non-Throwing Arm

Adam Schefter reports that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence plans to throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month.

After that, Lawrence will undergo surgery to his left shoulder (non-throwing arm) to repair a labrum issue. The good news is that Lawrence will be recovered in time for training camp.

Mike Garafolo adds that doctors are confident the extra recovery time following Lawrence’s surgery will allow him to be 100 percent for training camp.

Lawrence is and has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for well over a year now and it’s unlikely that this news will impact that.

Lawrence, 21, is considered by many to be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. The expectation is that he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick, which is currently held by the Jaguars.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.

We’ll have more regarding Lawrence as the news is available.