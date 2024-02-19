Tyron Smith Hopes To Be Back With Cowboys, No Plans To Retire

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys veteran LT Tyron Smith has no plans to retire from the NFL.

Watkins says Smith, who is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, hopes to be back with the Cowboys in 2024.

The Cowboys used a first-round pick on Tyler Smith a few years ago with the intention of him taking over for Tyron, so it remains to be seen whether Dallas will be willing to bring him back for another season.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract last year.

In 2023, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and started each appearance.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.