UCLA Expected To Hire Former Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr As LBs Coach

Bruce Feldman is reporting that UCLA is expected to hire former Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr as their new linebackers coach.

Seattle parted ways with Norton last month.

Norton Jr, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2010 as their linebackers coach. After five years in Seattle, Norton Jr departed to become the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in 2015 but was, unfortunately, fired in 2018.

The 49ers hired Norton as their assistant head coach/LBs coach before he landed the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator job soon after.

In 2021, the Seahawks’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest yards allowed and No. 31 in fewest passing yards allowed.