UCLA HC Chip Kelly Drawing NFL OC Interest

According to Jonathan Jones, UCLA HC Chip Kelly has come up as a potential offensive coordinator candidate for some current head coaching candidates doing interviews.

He adds some teams have begun doing background work on Kelly as a candidate for their OC vacancy.

Kelly has been at UCLA since 2018 as the head coach but there have been questions about his job status recently.

Kelly, 60, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship, and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.