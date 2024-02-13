UFL’s Birmingham Stallions Sign Former Panthers QB Matt Corral

The United Football League announced the Birmingham Stallions signed former Panthers QB Matt Corral to a contract on Tuesday.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/3YGdCEoWpS — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) February 14, 2024

Corral, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904. when he was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason

Corral wound up being claimed by the Patriots. New England was set to waive Corral before placing him on the exempt/left squad list, then later waived him from the list. He was set to sign with the Patriots’ practice squad in September but a deal never came together.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game, missing his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.