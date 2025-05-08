Undrafted WR Julian Fleming Fails Physical With Packers, Getting Interest From Three Other Teams

Marc Malkoskie of The News-Item reports UDFA WR Julian Fleming failed his physical with the Packers and will revert to being a free agent.

Green Bay reached an agreement with the former Ohio State and Penn State wideout, but they informed Fleming they would no longer be signing him after concerns arose regarding his hip and back injury history, per Malkoskie.

According to Malkoskie, Fleming has spoken with the 49ers, Ravens and Commanders about potentially attending their rookie minicamps this weekend.

Fleming, 24, was a five-star recruit and the third-ranked player in the entire 2020 recruiting class out of Catawissa, Pennsylvania. He committed to Ohio State and spent four years there before transferring to Penn State for his fifth and final college season.

In his collegiate career, Fleming appeared in 54 games and made 93 catches for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns.