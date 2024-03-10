Unlikely Bobby Wagner Re-Signs With Seahawks

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is once again expected to test the free agent market this week.

However, Rapoport says it’s “currently viewed as unlikely” Wagner returns to the Seahawks this offseason.

Wagner has said that he would like to finish out his career with the Seahawks, but it sounds like this won’t be the case.

Seattle has a new head coach and a new defensive system being installed this offseason. There has been buzz about Patrick Queen ending up with the Seahawks, so that’s something to at least keep an eye on from here.

Wagner, 33, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner last offseason and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract.

In 2023, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded a league-leading 183 tackle, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.