UPDATE: Cowboys Agree To Terms With DC Mike Zimmer

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal with former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator.

Though this was the expected outcome, there was some last-minute drama today as the deal took longer than expected to hash out.

Dallas even reached back out to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who interviewed for the job, to see if he was still interested.

Zimmer, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.