According to Kellis Robinett, veteran C B.J. Finney says he’s medically retired from the game of football.

Finney was with the Steelers last season and called Pittsburgh his NFL home for most of his seven-year career.

Finney, 30, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Pittsburgh brought Finney back on an exclusive rights contract in 2018 and re-signed him to a second-round restricted tender in 2019. He signed with the Seahawks on a two-year, $8 million deal in 2020 but was traded midseason to the Bengals.

The Bengals released Finney during the offseason and he returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

For his career, Finney appeared in 73 games for the Steelers, Seahawks and Bengals and made 15 starts.