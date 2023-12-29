Veteran CB Corey Webster Officially Retires With Giants

The New York Giants announced veteran CB Corey Webster signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization.

Corey Webster officially retires as a Giant 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ry1D2KHLPC — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2023

He was a member of New York’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 2007 and 2011.

Webster, 41, was a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2005 NFL Draft out of LSU. He re-signed to a five-year extension in 2008 and last played in 2013 before his contract ended.

For his career, Webster played all nine years with the Giants and recorded 375 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 20 interceptions, seven forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 97 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.