Veteran DL Michael Brockers Announced Retirement

Former NFL DL Michael Brockers announced on Tuesday he’s officially calling it quits on his NFL career.

Brockers didn’t play last season, so he’s been unofficially retired for some time now. He had a workout with the Titans last June but didn’t sign a contract.

Now the veteran is officially putting the bow on a successful 11-year career.

Brockers, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012 out of LSU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. He played out that contract and tested unrestricted free agency in 2020.

After initially signing with the Ravens, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

The Rams later traded Brockers to the Lions, who signed him to a new three-year, $24 million deal. The Lions opted to release Brockers last February.

For his career, Brockers appeared in 160 games over 11 seasons with the Rams and Lions. He recorded 451 total tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and 10 pass deflections.