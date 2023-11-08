Veteran OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Willing To Take Practice Squad Job With Contender

According to Ian Rapoport, free agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is now willing to sign a practice squad contract with a contending team.

Pierre-Paul has been open to continuing his NFL career but has remained unsigned so far. If he’s been holding out for an active roster spot, that would partially explain that.

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass defenses.