Veteran S Duron Harmon Waiting Until Training Camp To Sign

According to Matt Lombardo, veteran S Duron Harmon plans to wait to sign with a team until closer to the start of training camp.

Lombardo, citing sources, says Harmon is drawing significant interest from teams and should have options, which he can narrow down once camp opens around the league at the end of July.

Experienced players like Harmon often become more in demand once injuries hit in camp or teams realize younger players aren’t quite ready for a big role.

Harmon, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 rookie contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a new four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Harmon signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2021, then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2022.

In 2022, Harmon appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 86 total tackles, no tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and five pass defenses.