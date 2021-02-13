Veteran WR Chris Hogan Declares For Lacrosse Draft

Adam Schefter reports that veteran WR Chris Hogan has declared for the Premier Lacrosse League draft this March.

Hogan is eligible to be selected by one of the league’s eight teams. He was previously the captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State and a First-Team All-ECAC selection.

Hogan, 33, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2011. He had brief stints with the Giants and Dolphins before signing on with the Bills during the 2012 season.

Buffalo elected to bring Hogan back on exclusive rights deals for the next two seasons before the Patriots signed him away as a restricted free agent in 2016. Hogan played out the final year of his three-year, $12 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Panthers last year.

Hogan signed on with the Jets back in August of last year but he was later released from injured reserve.

For his career, Hogan has appeared in 110 games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets and caught 216 passes for 2,795 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.