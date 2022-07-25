Veteran WR Danny Amendola Retiring From NFL

Veteran WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire after 14 years in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said about his career.

Schefter says that Amendola had interest around the league this offseason but is ready to pursue other interests, which includes potentially catching on with a broadcasting network.

Amendola, 36, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2008. He spent over a year in Dallas before eventually signing on with the Eagles.

Amendola played a number of seasons for the Rams before the Patriots signed him to a five-year contract back in 2013. From there, the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before being released in 2019.

The Lions signed Amendola to a contract and he returned to Detroit on another one-year deal before catching on with the Texans for the 2021 season.

Amendola appeared in 163 games throughout his 14 year career, hauling in 6,212 yards receiving on 617 receptions to go along with 24 touchdowns. He also added 99 yards rushing on 17 carries (5.8 YPC).