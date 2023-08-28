Vikings Announce 15 Cuts

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have cut 15 players as a part of the process of trimming the roster down to 53 players.
The #Vikings have announced a group of roster moves ahead of tomorrow's deadline.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 28, 2023
The full list includes:
- DL Calvin Avery
- CB Kalon Barnes
- CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.
- T Christian DiLauro
- CB Jameson Houston
- LB Wilson Huber
- WR Garett Maag
- RB Abram Smith
- OL Josh Sokol
- QB Jordan Ta’amu
- TE Colin Thompson
- T Jarrid Williams
- LB Jake Gervase
- LB Tanner Vallejo
- CB Tay Gowan (injury designation)
Minnesota has until Tuesday at 4 PM Eastern to make final cuts.
Smith, 24, wound up signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2022 NFL draft.
Unfortunately, he was waived coming out of training camp and opted to spend the 2022 season in the XFL. After leading the league in rushing, he caught on with the Vikings earlier this month.
Throughout his four-year career at Baylor, Smith appeared in 29 games and rushed for 1,647 yards on 269 attempts (6.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also added 78 yards receiving on 14 receptions (5.6 YPC)
