Vikings Announce 36 Roster Moves, Finalize Initial Roster

The Minnesota Vikings announced they made 36 moves to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

The #Vikings have finalized roster moves to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2023

The full list of cuts includes:

Minnesota also placed OL Chris Reed on the Non-Football Injury list.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April.

He missed the entire 2022 season due to a shoulder injury.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, no interceptions and five pass defenses.