Vikings Announce 36 Roster Moves, Finalize Initial Roster

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they made 36 moves to finalize their initial 53-man roster. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. QB Jordan Ta’amu
  2. RB DeWayne McBride
  3. RB Abram Smith
  4. RB Aaron Dykes
  5. WR Blake Proehl
  6. WR Lucky Jackson
  7. WR Jacob Copeland
  8. WR Trishton Jackson
  9. WR Thayer Thomas
  10. WR Garett Maag
  11. TE Ben Sims
  12. TE Colin Thompson
  13. OL Josh Sokol
  14. OL Jack Snyder
  15. OL Alan Ali
  16. OL Jarrid Williams
  17. OL Christian DiLauro
  18. DL Ross Blacklock
  19. DL Esezi Otomewo
  20. DL T.J. Smith
  21. DL Calvin Avery
  22. DL Sheldon Day
  23. OLB Luiji Vilain
  24. OLB Benton Whitley
  25. ILB Wilson Huber
  26. ILB Abraham Beauplan (Injured) 
  27. ILB Troy Reeder
  28. ILB Tanner Vallejo
  29. CB Jaylin Williams
  30. CB Jameson Houston
  31. CB C.J. Coldon Jr.
  32. CB Kalon Barnes
  33. CB Tay Gowan (Injured)
  34. CB Joejuan Williams
  35. S Jake Gervase

Minnesota also placed OL Chris Reed on the Non-Football Injury list. 

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April. 

He missed the entire 2022 season due to a shoulder injury.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, no interceptions and five pass defenses.

