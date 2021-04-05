Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Turned Himself In On Third-Degree Felony Charge

J.D. Miles is reporting that Vikings CB Jeff Gladney has turned himself in to police in Dallas Country and posted $10,000 bond for a third-degree family violence charge, which is a felony.

According to Miles, Gladney faces up to 2-10 years in prison if convicted after an incident that happened on April 2nd.

A 22-year-old woman, who says she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police that they got into an altercation over text messages she had received.

Miles adds that Gladney is accused of hitting the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair while driving with her outside his vehicle. The woman claims that Gladney was “pulling (her) by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work.”

She was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso and she reported that she has scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees, per Miles.

Gladney, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that includes a $5,553,476 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Vikings to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three passes defended.