Vikings Complete Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have completed their interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

📰: https://t.co/ABfdiRE90M pic.twitter.com/jXTxDNmCqI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 19, 2022

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Vikings head coaching search as it becomes available.