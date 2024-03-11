Vikings Could Turn Attention To Signing Sam Darnold Following Kirk Cousins Departure

Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentions that the Vikings could turn their attention to 49ers free agent QB Sam Darnold following the news that Kirk Cousins is signing with the Falcons.

Russini adds that Darnold has interest from other teams.

Prior reports have said that Minnesota could be a landing spot for Darnold, as he just spent a season in a similar system to what Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell runs.

The could still be an option if the Vikings are looking to trade up in round one. However, it could be a costly move for them based on where they’re currently sitting.

Darnold, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2023, Darnold appeared in 10 games with one start and completed 28-46 of his pass attempts (60.6 percent) for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Vikings QB situation as the news is available.