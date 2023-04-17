Vikings DE Danielle Hunter Not Expected To Attend Offseason Workouts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is not expected to be in attendance for the start of the team’s offseason workout program.

These are voluntary workouts, but it’s possible, if not likely, that Hunter is not happy with his current deal that will pay him just $4.9 million for the 2023 season.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.