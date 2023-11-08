Vikings Designate WR Justin Jefferson To Return

Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings designated WR Justin Jefferson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Jefferson’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Minnesota placed Jefferson on injured reserve following Week 5 due to a hamstring injury and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that includes a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions on 53 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns.